Thimesch: Denton County leaders unite at Capitol during 88th legislative session

We just passed the halfway mark of the 88th Legislative Session, just in time for “Denton County Days.” During each session, counties all over Texas make a special trip to the Capitol, to visit their legislators and share the issues important to their community.

It was such an honor to get to meet with our Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Commissioners Kevin Falconer, Ryan Mitchell, and Bobbie Mitchell. We also were blessed by visits from city leadership from Justin, Argyle, Northlake, Roanoke, Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Denton, as well as school district officials from Lewisville ISD and Denton ISD. Denton County MHMR met with me to share their legislative priorities for the mental health of our community. And, delegations from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Northwest ISD, and Argyle ISD have recently come to visit as well.

Alongside the Denton County Days visits, I recently visited with delegations from the Leadership Denton class, Leadership Flower Mound class, and Leadership Lewisville class. If you aren’t familiar with these programs, I encourage you to talk to your local Chamber of Commerce to learn more. These year-long programs are designed to teach residents all about the inner workings of their community, and you will connect with civic-minded servant leaders and make lifelong connections.

Please know that all of these different entities — your school board trustees, your county leaders, your city officials, and even your appointed officials and non-profit community leaders — are working extremely hard for you and your family. They took time away from their “day jobs” to travel down to Austin (many of them paying out of pocket for travel, room and board), in order to have a full day’s worth of time to represent the needs of Denton County to your state reps and senators.

I have an “open door policy” to meet with any constituent, any time, when I am available. Even if I am in a committee meeting or on the floor of the Texas House chamber, my staff can alert me so I can step out in order to say hello. I encourage all of you to consider making a trip to Austin when the time allows, to see this beautiful building and visit your state reps.

Please remember that my office in the Capitol is really your office. Along with my staff, I stand committed to help you in whatever way I can, and I encourage you to get in touch. You can find many resources at my website, krondafortexas.com, including contact information.