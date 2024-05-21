Driver is ejected from vehicle, dies on I-35E in Lewisville

A man died Sunday evening on I-35E in Lewisville after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash.

Police responded to reports of a major car accident in the northbound lanes of I-35E in south Lewisville just after 5:30 p.m., according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Witnesses told investigators they saw a vehicle swerving and weaving in its lane when it drifted into some yellow water-filled barrels without ever hitting the brakes.

The driver of that vehicle, 39 year-old Benjamin Lewis Evans, was ejected from his vehicle and hit the pavement. It’s believed he died upon impact with the street. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to LPD. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to announce an official cause of death.

After the first car hit the barrel, the car immediately behind it swerved to avoid the crashing vehicle, and ended up crashing into a third vehicle. Both vehicles had minor damage, but there were no major injuries.

Police closed the highway for about five hours to investigate the wreck and clear wreckage. No charges are expected to be filed in this case.