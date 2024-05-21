Flower Mound park reopens with upgraded playground

Cortadera Park has reopened with a fresh look, the town of Flower Mound announced over the weekend.

The playground at Cortadera Park, 2000 Cortadera St., was closed down in February so crews could install upgrades. The new playground equipment features a structure for kids aged 2-5 and kids aged 5-12. There is a new swing set with shade, a merry-go-round, a stand-alone climbing structure and new artificial turf. The playground theme is “In the Clouds,” according to a town news release.

Town staff worked with a local nonprofit called Project Playground to remove and donate the old equipment, which will be used to help provide recreational and play opportunities for less fortunate communities abroad.