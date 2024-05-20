Bubble tea shop coming to Flower Mound

Gong cha, a chain of bubble tea shops, is planning to open a new location in Flower Mound, the town announced over the weekend.

The international beverage franchise is known for its signature milk foam with its freshly brewed premium teas. Gong cha — which translates to “tribute tea for the emperor” — was founded in 2006 in Taiwan, and now has more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries, according to the company’s website. Currently, the closest location to Flower Mound is located at The Vista Mall, 2405 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville.

Gong cha’s Flower Mound shop will be located at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 421, between Jimmy John’s and Marble Slab & Great American Cookies, according to the town. No opening date has been announced yet.

