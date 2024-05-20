Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Argyle invites residents to share input on revised Comprehensive Plan

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The town of Argyle is inviting the community to a Town Hall Open House event this week to, among other things, discuss the draft of a revised Comprehensive Plan.

A Comp Plan is a long-range planning tool to guide staff, Town Council, boards and residents in the town’s development for the next 5-10 years, and it aims to reflect the community’s sentiments, aspirations, goals, objectives and vision for Argyle’s incorporated land area and extraterritorial jurisdiction. The last time Argyle updated its Comp Plan was in 2018, and since then the town “has seen its fair share of development pressure,” and some components of the 2018 plan “have not worked as intended, particularly for implementation,” according to the town website.

“A significant portion of the Plan was focused on form-based code and relevant information, which, unfortunately, does not serve its purpose in a suburban small town focused on preserving its rural character,” the plan draft says.

According to the town website, town staff and the Comprehensive Plan Action Committee have been working on the update for several months, and “it is now ready for public input before moving forward toward adoption.”

Residents will also be able to meet with Town Council, town board members and staff at the open house, scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. East. The town requested the event be adults only to ensure that attendees have enough time to discuss their topics.

Click here to review the Comp Plan draft.

Twin Coves Park reopens; some amenities remain closed
Bubble tea shop coming to Flower Mound
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

