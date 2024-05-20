Twin Coves Park reopens; some amenities remain closed

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that it has reopened Twin Coves Park, though some park amenities will remain closed.

The town had partially closed the park, 5001 Wichita Trail, on May 6 due to rising water levels in Grapevine Lake. Then, on Wednesday last week, the town completely closed the park because of flooding.

The water level has gone down about a foot over the past few days, the town said in a news release Monday, so the park has been reopened. RV sites 1-16, cabins 17-19, the boat ramp, kayak launch and day-use pavilion remain closed for now.

Farther west in Flower Mound, the Cross Timbers Trail Head, an equestrian trail that runs along the shore of Grapevine Lake, remains closed due to flooding.