Early voting begins for HD 64 primary runoff

Early voting began Monday for next week’s Texas primary runoff election.

The only runoff in southern Denton County is in Texas House District 64, which represents Wise County and western Denton County, including Robson Ranch, the north half of Country Lakes, and other parts of south Denton. In a rematch from two years ago, Andy Hopper is again challenging Incumbent Lynn Stucky for the Republican nomination. Neither was able to secure more than half the vote in the March Republican Primary Election, resulting in a runoff between the two candidates who received the most votes.

Before the March Primary, both candidates answered a questionnaire from The Cross Timbers Gazette for its voter’s guide. Click here to see their answers.

Early voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday at 19 locations around Denton County. Click here for the list of locations.

Election Day is May 28. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Angela Brewer in the November General Election.