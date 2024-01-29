Meet the Candidates: State House District 64

On March 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for county, state and federal seats in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 5. Early voting will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 at 51 locations around the county.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below are the responses from each Republican candidate for Texas State House Representative, District 64, representing parts of southern and western Denton County, and all of Wise County. The winner of the Primary election will face Democrat Angela Brewer in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN

Elaine Hays, 65

City of Residence: Runaway Bay

Current Occupation: Retired Certified Financial Planner and Asset Wealth Manager

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, TCU

Master of Science in Finance and Economics, West Texas A&M

Certified as a financial planner

Public Service: Amarillo City Council, 2017-21

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am a person of faith, and I would not be running for this position if I did not feel specifically called. I have four children and five grandchildren who all live in Texas. I am running because I am concerned about the loss of freedom and opportunities they may face in the future based on the lack of bold, conservative leadership in Austin. As a former elected official, I have the experience of being an effective liaison between citizens and local government, of having to stand for the will of the community, even when it meant standing alone. As a former financial advisor, I am keenly aware of the need for individuals, businesses and government entities to live within their means. The excess burden from property tax will not be resolved if we do not confront our overspending at the state level. The most recent 42% increase in state spending was unconscionable and must be restrained.

Mission Statement: Our open border in South Texas must be secured. Without a secure border, there is no national sovereignty. Texans must defend Texas. Based on the actions by the federal government to undermine efforts to stop the current mass illegal immigration, we must direct more state dollars to actually repel the invasion by removing those attempting to cross.

elainehaysfortexas.com

Andy Hopper, 46

City of Residence: Decatur

Current Occupation: Software Engineer

Education: Master of Science in Computer Science, University of North Texas

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Ohio University

Public Service: Joined Texas State Guard in 2014

Co-founded Wise County Conservatives and Trinity Conservative Coalition

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running for Texas House because our rights are slipping away and it is the duty of conservatives to stand up against the lobbyist-funded establishment in Austin. We are in the midst of an invasion of our southern border, in every way facilitated by our own federal government. Our right of local self-government is critically impaired, and our legislature in Austin continues to cede control to Washington D.C. I will stand for the liberties of Texans, and the right of Texans to decide what is best for Texas. I will not be beholden to the lobbyists or establishment, and will do exactly what I promise.

Mission Statement: As a conservative outsider, I will fight for Texas to secure and establish operational control of our entire southern border, and for the Texas to re-establish its natural sovereignty per the Tenth Amendment of the US Constitution, and Art. 1, Sec. 1 of the Texas Constitution. Texans should decide what is best for Texas, not Washington, D.C.

hopper4texas.com

Lynn Stucky, 66 (i)

City of Residence: Sanger

Current Occupation: Veterinarian

Education: Bachelor of Science, Kansas State University, 1979

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Kansa State University, 1983

Public Service: Past Denton County Animal Advisory Board Member

Member Sanger Independent School Board of Trustees 1997-2012

Texas State House District 64 Representative, 2016-present

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am running for re-election because I want to keep Texas on a path to prosperity for our children and grandchildren. When I first ran for office in 2016, Texas was already on a great path. Since then, I have helped oversee some of our state’s greatest challenges and delivered solutions for my constituents. I want to keep Texas on a responsible path to eliminating school property taxes, expand the career pipeline, make homes affordable and protect our water resources for many generations to come. I am running because I know it takes an effective leader to deliver on these issues and I am the only candidate with a record of serving and delivering for the people in HD 64.

Mission Statement: I am running to continue delivering effective leadership for HD 64 in Austin, including on important statewide issues like border security and property tax relief. Locally, I will be prioritizing water projects for fast-growth communities and proposing a solution to the local mental health crisis filling up our jails and hospitals.

lynnstucky.com