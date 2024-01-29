Flower Mound Dems to host forum for Democratic candidates

The Flower Mound Area Democrats will host a candidate forum this weekend for residents to hear from candidates in the upcoming Democratic Primary election, according to a news release from the local political group.

“The Flower Mound Area Democrats are honored to host these worthy candidates and give them a chance to answer thought-provoking questions about the issues that are important to voters,” said Sandra Weinstein, FMAD chair.

At the forum, the following candidates for county, state and federal seats will appear in the following order: Frederick Bishop (Denton County Sheriff), Collin Johnson (HD-57), Michelle Beckley (HD-63), H. Denise Wooten (HD-63), Detrick Deburr (HD-65), Stephanie Draper (SD-12), Bill Burch (Texas Railroad Commission), Katherine Culbert (Texas Railroad Commission), Ernest Lineberger (U.S. HD-26), Roland Guittierez via video (U.S. Senate) and Steve Keough (U.S. Senate).

“The best strategy for voters is to come out and hear from the candidates themselves,” Weinstein said. “That way, they can make informed decisions that enables them to choose the best candidates.”

The forum is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive, from 3-5 p.m.

For registration and more information, click here.