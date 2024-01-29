Monday, January 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Meet the Candidates: Denton County Republican Party Chairman

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6

On March 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for county, state and federal seats in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 5. Early voting will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 at 51 locations around the county.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below are the responses from each candidate for Denton County Republican Party Chairman.

David Rettig

David Rettig, 40

Town of Residence: Northlake

Current Occupation: Investment Operations

Education: Bachelor degrees in Information Science and Business from Penn State University
Executive MBA from UT – Arlington

Public Service: Mayor of Northlake, Chairman of MetroPort Cities Partnership (2023), Vice-Chair of the Denton County Republican Party (2022-2023).

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As Mayor of Northlake, I see the devastating effects Joe Biden’s liberal policies have had on the economy. As Party Chair, I can build up the grassroots infrastructure to fight the Biden led liberal policies which are fueling the out-of-control inflation. I am passionate about building incredible conservative organizations that protect conservative values in all levels of government. I am running to put Republicans in office. As Vice-Chair for the Denton County Republican Party, I created and executed strategies for our party to win more elections than ever before while increasing the margin of victory for our county and statewide candidates. My work in data analytics, voter turnout and marketing was instrumental in securing victory in key races. I am honored to have the support of dozens of state, county and local conservative leaders who trust me to lead our party.

Mission Statement: I am focused on building a Denton County Republican Party that communicates the conservative message to voters and wins more elections than ever before. Putting more Republicans in office will help us solve our nations hardest issues: The border, education, foreign policy, protecting children, limiting government overreach and inflation

rettig4republicanchairman.com

Lacey Riley

Lacey Riley, 61 (i)

Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Certified Public Accountant

Education: BS Business Administration with Curriculum in Accounting
Master of Business Administration

Public Service: Denton County Republican Precinct Chair 2020-2023
Denton County Republican Party Chair Dec 7, 2023 – Present
Volunteer Tax Advisor and Consultant to an International Christian Ministry

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Through my experience as a Precinct Chair, I have observed a growing chasm in the Denton County Republican Executive Committee and with the significant growth in the county, Denton is at risk of going blue in the November Presidential Election. I have the experience as a Precinct Chair, Deputy Voter Registrar, Election Judge, Delegate to the Republican Party of Texas State Convention and now as the current Denton County Republican Party Chair to get the Party back on the right track and to lead the Party to victory this November.

Mission Statement: My main goal is to get the Denton County Republican Party united and working together on getting a record number of Republicans registered and out to vote in the Presidential Election to keep Denton County solidly Republican. Additionally, we will train a record number of poll watchers to ensure the integrity of our election.

lacey4dentoncounty.com

Previous article
Circus returning to Flower Mound River Walk
Next article
Flower Mound Dems to host forum for Democratic candidates
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.