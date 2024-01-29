Meet the Candidates: Denton County Republican Party Chairman

On March 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for county, state and federal seats in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 5. Early voting will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 at 51 locations around the county.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below are the responses from each candidate for Denton County Republican Party Chairman.

David Rettig, 40

Town of Residence: Northlake

Current Occupation: Investment Operations

Education: Bachelor degrees in Information Science and Business from Penn State University

Executive MBA from UT – Arlington

Public Service: Mayor of Northlake, Chairman of MetroPort Cities Partnership (2023), Vice-Chair of the Denton County Republican Party (2022-2023).

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As Mayor of Northlake, I see the devastating effects Joe Biden’s liberal policies have had on the economy. As Party Chair, I can build up the grassroots infrastructure to fight the Biden led liberal policies which are fueling the out-of-control inflation. I am passionate about building incredible conservative organizations that protect conservative values in all levels of government. I am running to put Republicans in office. As Vice-Chair for the Denton County Republican Party, I created and executed strategies for our party to win more elections than ever before while increasing the margin of victory for our county and statewide candidates. My work in data analytics, voter turnout and marketing was instrumental in securing victory in key races. I am honored to have the support of dozens of state, county and local conservative leaders who trust me to lead our party.

Mission Statement: I am focused on building a Denton County Republican Party that communicates the conservative message to voters and wins more elections than ever before. Putting more Republicans in office will help us solve our nations hardest issues: The border, education, foreign policy, protecting children, limiting government overreach and inflation

rettig4republicanchairman.com

Lacey Riley, 61 (i)

Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Certified Public Accountant

Education: BS Business Administration with Curriculum in Accounting

Master of Business Administration

Public Service: Denton County Republican Precinct Chair 2020-2023

Denton County Republican Party Chair Dec 7, 2023 – Present

Volunteer Tax Advisor and Consultant to an International Christian Ministry

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Through my experience as a Precinct Chair, I have observed a growing chasm in the Denton County Republican Executive Committee and with the significant growth in the county, Denton is at risk of going blue in the November Presidential Election. I have the experience as a Precinct Chair, Deputy Voter Registrar, Election Judge, Delegate to the Republican Party of Texas State Convention and now as the current Denton County Republican Party Chair to get the Party back on the right track and to lead the Party to victory this November.

Mission Statement: My main goal is to get the Denton County Republican Party united and working together on getting a record number of Republicans registered and out to vote in the Presidential Election to keep Denton County solidly Republican. Additionally, we will train a record number of poll watchers to ensure the integrity of our election.

lacey4dentoncounty.com