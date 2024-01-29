Circus returning to Flower Mound River Walk

The Venardos Circus, a unique broadway-style circus, is returning to the Flower Mound River Walk this spring, the River Walk announced late last week.

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the Venardos Circus touts “world-class, animal-free circus acts in a Broadway Musical-style format dubbed ‘The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show,’” according to a news release from the circus. The traveling circus will feature an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, hand-balancers, comedic jokesters, daredevils, magicians and more in an intimate, classic red-and-white striped tent. There will be pre-show entertainment, circus photo ops, classic circus treats like popcorn and cotton candy, and more.

The Venardos Circus made its Flower Mound debut last spring at the River Walk, 4400 River Walk Drive, and it will return to the River Walk again from March 21 to April 7. The main event lasts about 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $28 for adults. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.