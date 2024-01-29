Monday, January 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Circus returning to Flower Mound River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Venardos Circus

The Venardos Circus, a unique broadway-style circus, is returning to the Flower Mound River Walk this spring, the River Walk announced late last week.

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the Venardos Circus touts “world-class, animal-free circus acts in a Broadway Musical-style format dubbed ‘The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show,’” according to a news release from the circus. The traveling circus will feature an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, hand-balancers, comedic jokesters, daredevils, magicians and more in an intimate, classic red-and-white striped tent. There will be pre-show entertainment, circus photo ops, classic circus treats like popcorn and cotton candy, and more.

The Venardos Circus made its Flower Mound debut last spring at the River Walk, 4400 River Walk Drive, and it will return to the River Walk again from March 21 to April 7. The main event lasts about 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Tickets start at $17 for kids and $28 for adults. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Previous article
Thimesch: Texas rises to the challenge of filling the border security void
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.