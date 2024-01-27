Thimesch: Texas rises to the challenge of filling the border security void

It is hard to express my frustration with the January 23 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, to allow the Biden administration to give orders that would override what Governor Greg Abbott recently called, “Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense.”

When Governor Abbott began busing illegal immigrants from Texas to other U.S. cities, progressives accused us of cruelty and political stunts. Now, after just a few months of dealing with thousands of undocumented people showing up in their backyard, liberal mayors in cities like Denver, Chicago, and New York are demanding help to deal with the strain on their local resources caused by illegal immigrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had the audacity to threaten cutbacks to education, police, trash pick-up and services for senior citizens because “my city is going to be drastically impacted by the actions of picking up the tab [for 150,000+ migrants].”

Texans say, “Welcome to our everyday reality. Glad you’re finally paying attention.”

Note that New York City is complaining about the cost of 150,000 illegal immigrants… while Texas receives more than that in one month. This is a crisis by any measure. It has created overwhelming health and public safety issues, waves of crime, and strains on local law enforcement. It doesn’t just affect the border communities, though; the impacts are felt right here in Denton County.

Texas is spending more on border security than any other state – with physical barriers, utilizing our Texas National Guard, increasing law enforcement on the ground, investing in advanced surveillance technology, and more. I voted to increase and strengthen our border security spending but find it absolutely unconscionable that Texas residents are expected to carry this kind of expense and responsibility, while Biden and Congress do nothing.

I’m glad that Governor Abbott is pushing back and fighting for our constitutional right to defend our state. I stand with the Governor and will do whatever is needed to support Operation Lone Star and our efforts to secure the Texas border. This is why I’m proud to have earned Governor Abbott’s endorsement for my re-election. Together, we’re fighting to secure the border and keep Texans safe.

The Biden administration is derelict in their duty to perform their first and most basic responsibly, to secure our country from outside threats. It’s time they stand down and allow Texas to secure our border and protect the citizens of our state.

Kronda Thimesch

State Rep. District 65