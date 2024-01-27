Saturday, January 27, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Thimesch: Texas rises to the challenge of filling the border security void

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Kronda Thimesch, State Rep. District 65

It is hard to express my frustration with the January 23 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, to allow the Biden administration to give orders that would override what Governor Greg Abbott recently called, “Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense.”

When Governor Abbott began busing illegal immigrants from Texas to other U.S. cities, progressives accused us of cruelty and political stunts. Now, after just a few months of dealing with thousands of undocumented people showing up in their backyard, liberal mayors in cities like Denver, Chicago, and New York are demanding help to deal with the strain on their local resources caused by illegal immigrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had the audacity to threaten cutbacks to education, police, trash pick-up and services for senior citizens because “my city is going to be drastically impacted by the actions of picking up the tab [for 150,000+ migrants].”

Texans say, “Welcome to our everyday reality. Glad you’re finally paying attention.”

Note that New York City is complaining about the cost of 150,000 illegal immigrants… while Texas receives more than that in one month. This is a crisis by any measure. It has created overwhelming health and public safety issues, waves of crime, and strains on local law enforcement. It doesn’t just affect the border communities, though; the impacts are felt right here in Denton County.

Texas is spending more on border security than any other state – with physical barriers, utilizing our Texas National Guard, increasing law enforcement on the ground, investing in advanced surveillance technology, and more. I voted to increase and strengthen our border security spending but find it absolutely unconscionable that Texas residents are expected to carry this kind of expense and responsibility, while Biden and Congress do nothing.

I’m glad that Governor Abbott is pushing back and fighting for our constitutional right to defend our state. I stand with the Governor and will do whatever is needed to support Operation Lone Star and our efforts to secure the Texas border. This is why I’m proud to have earned Governor Abbott’s endorsement for my re-election. Together, we’re fighting to secure the border and keep Texans safe.

The Biden administration is derelict in their duty to perform their first and most basic responsibly, to secure our country from outside threats. It’s time they stand down and allow Texas to secure our border and protect the citizens of our state.

Kronda Thimesch
State Rep. District 65

Previous article
The Arts: New Year brings new initiatives
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.