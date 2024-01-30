Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Argyle Middle School principal dies in accident

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Scott Gibson, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD informed families Tuesday morning that Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson, 49, died Sunday after an accident while out of state.

He leaves behind his wife, Jodie, and four children.

“Mr. Gibson, whose fun-loving spirit permeated his campus, served as the AMS Principal since 2009 and first became an Eagle in 2006 as an assistant principal,” Superintendent dr. Courtney Carpenter said in the email to families. “He was a dedicated and engaging leader who inspired staff and created a positive learning environment for his students. The inspiration for his career in public education came from his parents after seeing the impact they had on their students.”

AMS staff were notified of Gibson’s death before school started Tuesday, and students were notified during first period. AMS is providing counseling resources for students and staff, along with additional support from Denton ISD. All after-school activities at AMS have been canceled for Tuesday.

Before joining Argyle ISD, Gibson taught in Denton and Northwest ISDs from 1997 to 2006.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

