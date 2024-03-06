Texas House District 64 Republican race headed to runoff

The Republican nomination for the Texas House District 64 seat remains undecided after Tuesday’s primary election.

Dr. Lynn Stucky, incumbent since 2017, received 43.29% of the 25,123 votes cast, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. His chief Republican rival, Andy Hopper, received 46.66% of the vote. In distant third was Elaine Hays with 10.05% of the vote.

Because no one received more than half of the vote, the race heads to a runoff election between Stucky and Hopper on May 28. The winner will face Democrat Angela Brewer, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary, in the November General Election.

HD 64 represents all of Wise County, northwest Denton County and the city of Denton.

Hopper and Stucky faced off two years ago and it came down to a difference of less than 100 votes, as Stucky won with 50.3% of the vote in the March 2022 primary. Stucky has the support of most municipal and county leaders — including Denton County Judge Andy Eads and all four county commissioners, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, and current fellow state representatives in neighboring districts, such as Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch. Hopper’s top endorsements, however, are Texas state officials — Attorney General Ken Paxton and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — and conservative celebrities Ted Nugent and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Hopper released a statement Wednesday highlighting the fact that more than half the voters “rejected the disappointing record of our current representative.”

“We have seen that the people of House District 64 firmly reject the failed policies of the Biden administration and the Austin uniparty,” Hopper said. “They want a strong conservative voice that will stand up for our values and never compromise on our principles. When elected, I will get to work on day one to secure our southern border and elections, protect our Second Amendment rights, and eliminate property taxes.

Stucky released a statement expressing confidence in his ongoing reelection bid.

“I am grateful to the voters in Denton & Wise County for a spirited turnout in this election,” Stucky said. “There is more work to do and we look forward to building on the conversation with Republican voters as we head to the runoff. They counted me out in my first election and I proved all the pundits wrong.

“Runoffs are nothing new, especially when the opposition mounts a campaign built on lies and deceit. Voters are waking up to Andy’s lies and won’t be fooled again this May.”

