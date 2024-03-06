Gill avoids runoff, wins Republican nomination in crowded field

Brandon Gill, the 29-year-old Flower Mound resident running for the U.S. House of Representatives, secured a resounding victory on Tuesday to earn the Republican nomination to succeed Michael Burgess in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Burgess, the Congressman in Texas’ 26th District since 2003, chose to not seek reelection this year. TX-26 represents most of Denton County, all of Cooke County, southern Wise County and a small section of northern Tarrant County.

Eleven Republicans and one Democrat filed to run for the seat. Oftentimes in crowded races, it is difficult for one candidate to earn more than half the vote and avoid a runoff, but Gill had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. He’s also the son-in-law of conservative commentator, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. According to unofficial election results from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, Gill earned more than 58% of the 85,335 votes cast in the crowded Republican primary, earning the nomination without a runoff. TX-26 voters will choose between him and Democrat Ernest Lineberger in the November General Election.

In a statement on X.com (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Gill thanked conservatives of TX-26 for “demand(ing) change in Washington” and “entrusting me with their vote.”

“This campaign wasn’t about me, it was about the people of our great district who want to send a true conservative to Congress that will fight alongside President Trump,” Gill said in his statement. “To the swamp super PACs whose deceptive lies have been rejected by the voters in Texas’ 26th district—Your anti-Trump hate has no place here. Last night was a historic victory for the 26th District, for President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and all who endorsed our campaign.”