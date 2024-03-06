Scammers targeting Flower Mound residents, police say

The Flower Mound Police Department wants the community to be aware of a new phone scam targeting residents.

In social media posts, the department said that it received several calls from residents on Wednesday saying they received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the FMPD saying they had outstanding warrants.

“The individual was very aggressive and requested money/gift cards to clear the charges,” the department said. “The phone number showing up on caller ID was indeed a Flower Mound PD number. THIS IS A SCAM!”

No Flower Mound PD or Town Courts personnel will ever contact you by phone to request payments for “outstanding warrants,” FMPD said, while encouraging people to share the information with others, especially elderly residents.