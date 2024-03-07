Salad and Go now open in Flower Mound

A new location of Salad and Go, a made-to-order salad drive-thru restaurant chain, recently opened for business at 1201 Flower Mound Road, across from Fiori Italian Restaurant and Bar, the town of Flower Mound announced Thursday morning.

“Salad and Go believes that nutritious food can be great-tasting, convenient, and affordable,” the town said in a news release. “You can order one of their already curated recipes like the jalapeño ranch salad, an antipasto wrap, or a southwest breakfast burrito, or make it your own and build your meal by picking from dozens of fresh ingredients.”

