Gill in good position to clinch U.S. House seat, avoid runoff

Denton County residents joined Texans by heading to the polls on Tuesday to finish out a busy primary election season. Unofficial results are being released throughout the evening. The Cross Timbers Gazette is monitoring several races in the southern Denton County area and will update the website with results as they come in.
Here are the unofficial early voting results in select contested races to represent part or all of southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 26
Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess did not seek reelection.
Republican
- Scott Armey
- Neena Biswas
- Vlad De Franceschi
- Brandon Gill
- John Huffman
- Luisa Del Rosal
- Jason Kergosien
- Joel Krause
- Doug Robison
- Mark “Big Rut” Rutledge
- Burt Thakur
The SOS site has not reported substantial results in this race, as of 7:45 p.m., but the Associated Press has reported that with an estimated 73.1% of the votes counted, Brandon Gill of Flower Mound has a commanding lead with 57.6% of the vote. Gill, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, appears likely to secure the nomination tonight instead of heading to a runoff election in May by earning more than half of all the votes in a crowded field of Republicans vying to succeed longtime Rep. Michael Burgess.
Democrat
Ernest Lineberger: 100%
State House of Representatives, District 63
Republican
- Ben Bumgarner (i): 60.71%, 5,977 votes
- Vincent Gallo: 34.66%, 3,412 votes
- Carlos Andino: 4.63%, 456 votes
Democrat
- Michelle Beckley: 67.4%, 2,479 votes
- Denise Wooten: 32.6%, 1,199
State House of Representatives, District 64
Note: Complete early voting results have not been released, as of 7:45 p.m.
Republican
- Lynn Stucky (i)
- Elaine Hayes
- Andy Hopper
Democrat
Angela Brewer: 100%
State House of Representatives, District 65
Republican
- Kronda Thimesch (i): 51.61%, 6,866 votes
- Mitch Little: 48.39%, 6,457 votes
Democrat
Detrick DeBurr: 100%
Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republican
Rob Altman II: 38.55%, 17,607 votes
Dawn Waye: 61.45%, 28,061 votes
Denton County Republican Party Chair
Lacey Riley (i): 60.73%, 26,987 votes
David Rettig: 39.27%, 17,454 votes
Denton County Democratic Party Chair
Delia Parker Mims (i): 85.16%, 12,726 votes
Neil Durrance, 14.84%, 2,218 votes
