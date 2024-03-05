Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Gill in good position to clinch U.S. House seat, avoid runoff

Mark Smith
Denton County residents joined Texans by heading to the polls on Tuesday to finish out a busy primary election season. Unofficial results are being released throughout the evening. The Cross Timbers Gazette is monitoring several races in the southern Denton County area and will update the website with results as they come in.

Here are the unofficial early voting results in select contested races to represent part or all of southern Denton County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 26

Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess did not seek reelection.

Republican

  • Scott Armey
  • Neena Biswas
  • Vlad De Franceschi
  • Brandon Gill
  • John Huffman
  • Luisa Del Rosal
  • Jason Kergosien
  • Joel Krause
  • Doug Robison
  • Mark “Big Rut” Rutledge
  • Burt Thakur

The SOS site has not reported substantial results in this race, as of 7:45 p.m., but the Associated Press has reported that with an estimated 73.1% of the votes counted, Brandon Gill of Flower Mound has a commanding lead with 57.6% of the vote. Gill, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, appears likely to secure the nomination tonight instead of heading to a runoff election in May by earning more than half of all the votes in a crowded field of Republicans vying to succeed longtime Rep. Michael Burgess.

Democrat

Ernest Lineberger: 100%

State House of Representatives, District 63

Republican

  • Ben Bumgarner (i): 60.71%, 5,977 votes
  • Vincent Gallo: 34.66%, 3,412 votes
  • Carlos Andino: 4.63%, 456 votes

Democrat

  • Michelle Beckley: 67.4%, 2,479 votes
  • Denise Wooten: 32.6%, 1,199

State House of Representatives, District 64

Note: Complete early voting results have not been released, as of 7:45 p.m.

Republican

  • Lynn Stucky (i)
  • Elaine Hayes
  • Andy Hopper

Democrat

Angela Brewer: 100%

State House of Representatives, District 65

Republican

  • Kronda Thimesch (i): 51.61%, 6,866 votes
  • Mitch Little: 48.39%, 6,457 votes

Democrat

Detrick DeBurr: 100%

Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republican

Rob Altman II: 38.55%, 17,607 votes

Dawn Waye: 61.45%, 28,061 votes

Denton County Republican Party Chair

Lacey Riley (i): 60.73%, 26,987 votes

David Rettig: 39.27%, 17,454 votes

Denton County Democratic Party Chair

Delia Parker Mims (i): 85.16%, 12,726 votes

Neil Durrance, 14.84%, 2,218 votes

Click here for the latest results on all the elections in Texas.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

