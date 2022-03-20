Hopper campaign initiates recount

The Andy Hopper for Texas House District 64 campaign announced last week that it has initiated the process of requesting a manual recount of paper ballots in the Denton County portion of the district.

State House District 64 represents Robson Ranch and the rest of the city of Denton, northwest Denton County and Wise County.

Unofficial results on election night showed Hopper trailing by 102 votes to incumbent Dr. Lynn Stucky. That number now stands at 88 votes after some absentee ballots have been received in both Denton and Wise counties.

“With such a razor-thin margin between a conservative outsider and a longtime incumbent … it is my duty to both my supporters and conservatives across the district to ensure that the results are absolutely accurate,” said Hopper, a software engineer and warrant officer in the Texas State Guard.

“We always felt like this would be a very close election, despite none of the “pundits” predicting it,” said Hopper. “With an election this close, I feel as if we owe it to everyone to make sure the votes were counted properly, and this manual recount will help ensure that.”