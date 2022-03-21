Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday

The National Weather Service is expecting strong to severe weather through Monday evening in North Texas, including Denton County.

Denton County and the rest of DFW is in a Level 3 risk out of five levels. Large hail, damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes will be possible, according to the weather service, and the greatest threat for severe weather will be between 3-9 p.m. Heavy rainfall and minor flooding will also be possible. The forecast total rainfall amount in Denton County through Tuesday morning is 1.5 to 2 inches.

This story will be updated Monday as the storms pass through Denton County. Click here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.