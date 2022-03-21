Garden Ridge Elementary students publish book of poetry

More than 20 students in Mrs. Foster’s fourth grade class at Garden Ridge Elementary School in Flower Mound have added “author” to their list of accomplishments with their recently published book “Poetry in Potion,” a collection of poems written by the class.

The project began in December, and the students chose the classroom theme of Hogwarts as the inspiration for the title and cover of the book, according to the Lewisville ISD website. The students wrote and edited poems for the book and drew pictures to go with them.

Mrs. Foster’s students now have a full-color, hardcover copy of “Poetry in Potion” for their at-home collection.

“It feels great to be a published author,” said student William Tierny.

Click here for more information and photos.