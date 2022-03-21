Local National Charity League chapter holds senior recognition event

The Texas Lantana Chapter of the National Charity League held its Senior Recognition event on Feb. 27 in Denton.

The annual event is a time-honored tradition in the NCL of honoring the girls, known as “Ticktockers,” upon completion of the six-year program, according to a news release from the chapter. Senior recognition is a rite of passage for the girls’ teen years with a look to their future after high school in the national nonprofit mother-daughter organization.

The senior girls in the class of 2022 were presented and celebrated for all the accomplishments they achieved during their six years in the organization. Each girl prepared a short video and photomontage that included their family, activities and future plans. They shared a favorite experience or memory with their mother from their time in the organization, and highlighted some of their philanthropic activities and participated in a traditional waltz with their father or male escort.

Kristin Jenkins, whose mother was a founding member of the Houston Chapter of NCL and is herself a founding member of the Texas Lantana Chapter, was able to celebrate the occasion with her mother, Sue Coffey, and her daughter, Sarah Jenkins, a graduating Ticktocker.

“It was such a wonderful day celebrating NCL Senior Recognition with my mom and my daughter,” Kristin said. “Our chapter has done an excellent job continuing the traditions and focus on community service, leadership development, and cultural experience that I was a part of when I was a Ticktocker. To share this journey with her like I did with my mom made it even more special.”