Primary early voting results in southern Denton County

Early voting results are in for Tuesday’s Primary Elections throughout Texas.

Tuesday night, The Cross Timbers Gazette is tracking and publishing unofficial election results in several contested primaries for county, state and federal offices that represent parts of southern Denton County, including the U.S. House of Representatives District 26, State Senate District 12, State Representative Districts 57, 63, 64 and 65, and Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4.

Republican primary results were delayed by two hours because two Denton County polling sites remained open late to make up for equipment malfunctions. This meant the county could not release any Republican results until the last two sites closed at 9 p.m. The Denton County delay is reflected in the results provided by the Secretary of State’s Office for districts that represent at least parts of other counties.

The winners of the primary races will be on the ballot in the November General Election to face off against one candidate from the other party. Most of these local races only drew one Democratic candidate, but a couple actually did not have anyone file to run for the Democratic nomination, guaranteeing the winner of the Republican primary will be elected in November.

To win the primary, a candidate must receive more than half of all votes cast in that race. In primaries with three or more candidates, it is possible that none of the candidates reach that 50%+1 benchmark. In that case, a primary runoff election will be held May 24 between the two candidates who received the most votes in the March 1 primary.

To comply with the new Senate Bill 1, Denton County Elections has begun livestreaming camera feeds from in and around the tabulation room.

Listed below are the unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State and Denton County Elections websites. This story will be updated with more election results as the night goes on and more precincts report Election Day results.

9:45 p.m. update, with early voting results in and 45 of 238 Denton County precincts reporting:

U.S. House of Representatives District 26

Republican

Brian Brazeal: 247 votes, 5.28%

Michael Burgess (i): 3,156 votes, 67.52%

Vincent Gallo: 709 votes, 15.17%

Raven Harrison: 244 votes, 5.22%

Isaac Smith: 318 votes, 6.8%

There are no Democratic candidates for District 26.

State Senate District 12

Republican

Tan Parker: 2,621 votes, 65%

Chris Russell: 1,412 votes, 35%

Democratic

Francine Ly: 12,074 votes, 75.16%

Ferdi Mongo: 3,990 votes, 24.84%

State Representative District 57

Republican

Matthew Haines: 1,079 votes, 14.33%

Richard Hayes: 4,417 votes, 58.65%

Matthew Poole: 2,035 votes, 27.02%

There are no Democratic candidates for District 57.

State Representative District 63

Republican

Ben Bumgarner: 2,164 votes 29.26%

Jake Collier: 1,448 votes, 19.58%

Nick Sanders: 1,921 votes, 25.97%

Jeff Younger: 1,863 votes, 25.19%

Democratic

Denise Wooten: 100%

State Representative District 64

Republican

Andy Hopper: N/A

Lynn Stucky (i): N/A

There are no Democratic candidates for District 64.

State Representative District 65

Republican

Robert Cooksey: 1,038 votes, 12.6%

Peyton Inge: 1,959 votes, 23.78%

Kronda Thimesch: 5,242 votes, 63.62%

Democratic

Brittney Verde: 100%

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4

Republican

Michael Armstrong: 4,104 votes, 38.52%

Dianne Edmondson (i): 6,549 votes 61.48%

There are no Democratic candidates for Precinct 4.