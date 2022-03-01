Denton County early voting results delayed

Two Republican primary election polling sites in Denton County will remain open until 9 p.m., the county announced Tuesday evening, which will delay election results from the county.

Due to equipment delays, voting will continue for Precincts 2084, 2085 and 2086 at First Baptist Church The Colony, 4800 South Colony Blvd., and for Precincts 2093, 2094, 2095 and 2096 at Castle Hills North Community Center, 201 Anna Ave. in Lewisville until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Electronic poll book data needed to be reset at those two locations, and during the down time, election judges continued to allow people to vote through additional verification by election administration headquarters.

“Denton County uses paper ballots, which creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election,” said Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips. “This did not impact the other 129 election polling locations.”

These delays mean that Denton County can’t release any Republican voting results, including early voting, until the last voter has voted at the two polling locations.

Typically, early voting results are released around 7 p.m., when polls close, and Election Day results begin trickling in during the evening. Most Denton County results are expected to be posted sometime after 9 p.m., with the rest of the votes coming in later in the night. Check crosstimbersgazette.com Tuesday night for the latest in primary election results.