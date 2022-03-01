P&Z recommends approval of zoning change for Flower Mound Ranch land

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning application for about 544 acres of the future Flower Mound Ranch in west Flower Mound.

Misty Ventura, attorney for Jack Furst in his development plans for his land at Hwy 377 and FM 1171, spoke briefly during Monday’s P&Z meeting. The applicant is requesting that the town rezone two sections of the northernmost parts of the property from Interim Holding (a placeholder designation since annexation) to Single-Family Estate (one-acre lots).

With P&Z’s recommendation of approval, the application will soon go to Flower Mound Town Council for approval. The other Flower Mound Ranch application is seeking to change another 1,042 acres to Mixed Use. The applicant and town staff are still engaged in discussion about this application, and Ventura said they hope it will be brought to P&Z and Council soon.

Furst previously said the zoning requests are consistent with his Rule 11 settlement agreement with the town when the land was annexed in 2006. Click here for more information.