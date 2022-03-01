Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

12/17/2021 – Arrest/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Chinn Chapel Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on Chinn Chapel Road for an equipment violation. The driver was run through dispatch and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. A pat down of the subject was performed before being placed in the patrol unit, and the subject had drug paraphernalia on his person.

12/27/2021 Fraud ID – Oak Drive Trail – Officer responded to Oak Drive Trail in reference to a Fraud ID. Victim stated his Lifelock had advised him of a collection on his credit report. The victim advised his identification was used in California to open a utilities account and payments were not made.

12/25/2021 – Disturbance – Meadowknoll Drive – Officers responded to a call for assistance in reference to a female who feared for her safety. Officers determined no criminal activity had occurred and stood by while the female gathered some items and left.

12/27/2021 Arrest/Warrant – Justin Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop for equipment violation. Officer ran the driver in the system, and it was determined the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

1/10/2022 – Burglary of Vehicle – Timberleaf Court – Officer responded in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim stated someone had rummaged through their vehicle, but nothing appeared to have been stolen. The victim stated they had nothing of value in the vehicle. It also appeared a truck at the same location had the toolbox lifted but nothing was missing to their knowledge.

1/10/2022 – Duty Upon Striking a Fixture/Highway Landscaping – Cross Timbers Drive – Officer responded and spoke with the victim and they advised someone had struck their mailbox. The victim did not witness who struck the mailbox but observed a vehicle in the immediate area and documented the vehicle information.