Randy Rogers Band to headline Independence Fest in Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that the Randy Rogers Band will headline the town’s annual free Fourth of July celebration, Independence Fest, this year.

The Texas Country band is known for hits like “Kiss Me In The Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” and the band “will have Bakersfield Park rockin’ like never before,” the town said in its announcement.

Independence Fest will be held on July 4 and have plenty of fun for the family, including a children’s parade, vintage car show, live entertainment, firework show and more. For more information about the event, including how to become a sponsor or vendor, click here.