Weir: Chase Lybbert running for Place 5 on Copper Canyon Town Council

There are two seats on the Copper Canyon Town Council that residents will be voting for in the May 7th election. One of the candidates running for Place 5 is Chase Lybbert, Vice President of Mai Oil Operations, Inc, in Dallas. Mr. Lybbert came over for a video interview to talk about his background and his reasons for running for a seat on the Council. He sent the following bio:

“Born in Copper Canyon a 5th generation Texan, I grew up riding horses, roping cattle and baling hay on my family’s land in Copper Canyon and continue this today. If elected, I will work to protect my rural roots and our citizens from high density development. My grandfather, who served on the Town Council, fought for these values and I will honor his legacy. He took me to council meetings as a young boy and today I attend most all Planning & Zoning and Town Council meetings to stay informed. My belief is town government should encourage our citizens to keep their land rural and at the same time protect our private property rights. I have lived in Copper Canyon pretty much my entire life so preserving the lifestyle from which I have benefitted is something I think about every day. I understand there will be development, but there are ways to keep the rural character of our town while respecting the rights of all the citizens. Being familiar with most every aspect of land use, regulations and value, I will use my experience to help guide this town and work to keep Copper Canyon the peaceful place we all call home.

“Chase went to work at Mai Oil Operations, Inc. in Dallas in 2008 and is currently the Vice President of Exploration. His credentials as a registered professional landman with practical land experience make him uniquely qualified to deal with the growing development challenges facing Copper Canyon. Chase’s corporate leadership and operations experience will be extremely beneficial in managing the governmental challenges that lie ahead in Copper Canyon.”

Education:

Texas Christian University, Ft. Worth, Texas; Graduated 2007

BA – Real Estate Finance; Entrepreneurial Management