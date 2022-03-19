Henrietta Garner – A Life Well Lived

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Henrietta (Hank) Garner on March 13, 2022. A loving and spirited wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, she left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Denton. She was in her 95th year. Born in South Bend, Indiana, Hank enjoyed being outdoors and keeping up with her brothers. She was raised by Stephen and Jane Urbanski until she was 11 years old. Her Aunt and Uncle held such a special place in her heart, Hank named her daughter after Aunt Jane. Hank was married to Bill Garner for 65 years. They started their family in Bellville, Illinois before moving to Prairie Village, Kansas where they resided for 45 years. Life then brought them to Texas to be closer to family and away from the cold. Hank loved to garden and purchase discount plants to “bring back to life” (usually very successfully!). Hank loved dogs and was hardly seen without a pooch glued to her side or perched on her lap. Hank was a devout Catholic and loved the church. She was a funny, strong willed, firecracker of a woman that left a mark on anyone she met. She will be dearly missed by all. Hank is survived by her daughter Jane (Rick), daughter-in- law Karen and her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill, son Paul, parents Lillian and Peter, and siblings Agnes, Sylvester (Loretta), Joseph, Donald, and Arthur. A celebration of Hank’s life was held on March 19 at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home. To honor Hank’s love of dogs, memorial donations may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas at spca.org. Hank’s family members will gather for funeral services held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by burial beside her husband Bill at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Illinois at a later date.