Argyle meets with TxDOT to save trees at 407/377 intersection

On Thursday, Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston and town staff members met with Texas Department of Transportation staff to discuss issues associated with the Hwy 377 widening project, including an effort to save some of the trees in the northeast corner of the 377/FM 407 intersection.

Because of the train tracks on the west side of the highway, the Hwy 377 expansion has to take place on the east side, and crews will have to remove trees next to CVS to make room for the new lanes, drainage and other construction work related to the project. Livingston and staff members relayed to TxDOT the importance of the trees and the outpouring of public support for saving as many trees as possible, according to Town Administrator Rich Olson. Councilman Rick Bradford said the town was “pushing TxDOT to find a different staging area to save” as many trees as possible.

On Thursday, TxDOT informed the town that it will not use that space for a staging area, and it will try to limit the impact on the trees, Olson said in his Weekly FYI newsletter on Friday. TxDOT is also open to exploring options for relocating some of the trees.

“TxDOT is committed to saving as many trees as possible,” Olson said.

The timeline for the tree removal is not yet known, though it could begin soon.