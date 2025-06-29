Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 24 around midnight, six men were caught tampering with the gate at a Public Storage facility that had closed hours earlier at 9 p.m.—a time clearly posted on signs and relayed by an on-site employee. Ignoring both, the group said they planned to “work until they were done,” even propping open a walk-through gate with landscaping rocks for easy access. When the main gate locked with their vehicles still inside, they reportedly believed a 911 call could get it reopened. No charged were filed.

On April 24, a man was spotted walking down Highland Village Road with an axe in hand. Officers took a swing at locating the man, who was given a warning about walking in traffic instead of on the sidewalk.

On May 11, a resident’s vehicle was stolen from their driveway. The car was unlocked and the key fob was left in the driver’s side door.

On May 12, a resident called police about her neighbor’s broken sprinkler system, claiming it was causing extensive property damage and severe emotional distress and anxiety. Officers provided the caller with resources and referred them to the Denton County Constable’s Office for the civil complaint.

On May 15, officers were called after a woman had one too many drinks while waiting for her child’s gymnastics class to end. She admitted to drinking and said she planned to take an Uber home—just before tumbling into a bush mid-conversation. Officers made sure both she and her child got home safely by releasing them to a responsible adult.

On May 15, three boys learned the downside of mimicking online pranks when they ran into Walmart and one of them faked a $100 Apple Pay transfer by tapping his phone against a customer’s at a self-checkout. Officers responded, and the boys admitted they were copying a viral prank and hadn’t actually sent any money. Walmart staff said it wasn’t their first time pulling the stunt, prompting police to issue criminal trespass warnings and citations for Criminal Mischief.