Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 16, a caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding juveniles coming onto their property to go fishing.

On April 21, a caller wanted to report that there were subjects standing around their property and was concerned.

On April 21, a caller reported their car was hit and the driver took off. Parents returned with the teen and provided necessary information to the other party. Good job to parents.

On April 22, a caller reported a suspicious car near their house. The driver of the car had an appointment down the road and was simply doing work prior to the appointment.

On April 27, a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. The driver was a delivery driver and was lost.

On April 28, a caller wanted to report a female at her front door that was ringing her doorbell and yelled at her.

On April 29, a caller reported a person rang their doorbell and jiggled the door handle and when she opened the door, the subject stated he was looking for quarters so he could put gas in his car.

On May 7, multiple complaints came in about juveniles riding electric motorcycles on Justin Road.

On May 10, a caller wanted to report that the neighbors behind her house were training their dog to “bark aggressively” at her. The caller also wanted to report that an unknown person had rang her doorbell aggressively.

On May 15, several cars were parked in the roadway, making it difficult to pass through in a school bus. The caller wanted to report that a homeowner yelled at her while she tried to navigate through the narrow road.

On May 15, a caller wanted to report a suspicious phone call by an individual claiming to be an officer with DOPD and requesting tax information. The caller was reassured no officer from DOPD called her and certainly did not, and will not, ask for tax information.