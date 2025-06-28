Bartonville Police Blotter

Our nightshift officers were dispatched to a local restaurant after reports of a person impersonating a security guard. When officers arrived, the restaurant’s security manager explained that the individual on-site was not the one scheduled to work. After further investigation, officers confirmed that the person did not have the required security certification. The individual was arrested for impersonating a security officer.

While on patrol, one of our nightshift officers stopped a suspected intoxicated driver. After further investigation, our officer gave the driver a rather expensive all-inclusive stay at the Denton County bed and breakfast.

Officers were dispatched to a fleet crash, where a vehicle accidently backed up into a fire engine on a fire call. A crash report was generated.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a canine that took a bite out of the hand that feeds (others) after a food delivery driver was bitten by a dog. Officers completed an incident report to be forwarded to Animal Control.