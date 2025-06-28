Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 22 arrests in April, answered or initiated 2,758 calls for service and took 54 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

April 1 – Officers were patrolling the 5000 block of Hwy 114 at an apartment complex and observed a suspicious vehicle at 1:30 a.m. An officer contacted a subject inside the vehicle. Upon getting out of the vehicle, the subject fled on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the subject. A check on the vehicle revealed it was stolen. The subject was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest and Theft of a Firearm and was taken to the Denton County Jail.

April 4 – Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of FM 407 regarding Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival, the officer observed the front door glass shattered. The operator of the business did not observe anything missing. A report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

April 8 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 block of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). The complainant stated sometime during the night, several items were taken without consent. Officers took a report and forwarded it to Criminal Investigations.

April 10 – Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Wildberry Lane regarding theft of construction materials. The complainant stated three back doors were stolen at various locations of houses under construction with a value of $2,250.

April 23 – Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Dolan Falls regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). The complainant stated the vehicle’s console had been rummaged through and a firearm was missing from the vehicle. Officers took a report and forwarded it to Criminal Investigations.