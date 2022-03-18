Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — March 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I know it’s only March, but your Town is hard at work making plans for Independence Fest 2022. I’m so excited to announce that the Randy Rogers Band will be headlining our annual Fourth of July celebration this year! You may know their hits “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” among many others. With global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, I know the band will have Bakersfield Park rocking like never before.

The whole celebration kicks off on Monday, July 4, with a Children’s Parade that morning. During the evening festival, there will be a vintage car show, hours of live entertainment, kids’ activities, delicious food, amazing local vendors, and a stunning fireworks show to cap it all off. Like always, this epic event is completely free. We get to make that happen thanks to our generous sponsors. If you or your business is interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor for this year’s Independence Fest, you can apply now at www.flower-mound.com/festival. We’ll also continue to update that webpage as more information about all the day’s activities is released. I’m so excited to celebrate our great nation with all of you again this year.

When I think about Fourth of July, I think about the Texas summers that come with it, but I want to switch gears a bit and talk about the winter weather we’ve experienced in 2022. In early February, Town staff worked diligently through Winter Storm Landon, which brought snow and ice accumulation to Flower Mound. Then, in late February, we were at it again with Winter Storm Oaklee. In both instances, staff began communicating with residents about the potential for winter weather days in advance, sharing safety tips, preparedness advice, and forecast details on various Town social media accounts and our website. Crews also began prepping materials and equipment early, including fuel, ice melt, generators, water tanks, plows, and sanders. For both winter storms, before any precipitation came our way, Public Works pre-treated major intersections, bridges, and entrances to Town public safety facilities with brine, a salt and water solution that helps prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement. Staff activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in both instances so that different departments could work together more seamlessly and have a hub for both staffing and information. And once winter weather arrived, Public Works began 24-hour operations in its Streets, Drainage, and Traffic divisions, with employees working alternating 12-hour shifts. Public Works crews treated roadways through various means, including both sanding and plowing.

Because our staff learned so much from the February 2021 storm, the Town was very prepared for these winter weather events. From Public Works crews who worked very cold 12-hour shifts, to the team who staffed – and slept at – the EOC, to our first responders who were ready to answer the call, to our Parks and Recreation staff who stepped up and helped Public Works crews with sanding and plowing operations, and to everyone who had a hand in keeping Flower Mound running during the winter storms, I thank you!

Of course, as we all know, some things are out of our control, and when it comes to winter weather – and all emergency weather situations – it’s good to be prepared and stay informed. If you’re not already, I’d urge you to sign up for our Emergency Notification System. During emergencies, the Town uses this system to send texts, emails, or phone calls, depending on your preference, and the Town can even target particular areas of the community if the communication is specific to your neighborhood. You can learn more and sign up at www.flower-mound.com/emergencynotifications. As we look forward to spring, we know that means even more crazy Texas weather. Make sure you always know what’s coming by utilizing the Town’s alert system and by following the Town’s social media accounts.

Speaking of spring, the Town is hosting a Holi Festival of Color on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park. In partnership with the Denton County Indian Culture Association, the festival will celebrate the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love. During the festival, participants will throw colored powder in celebration of Holi. The festival will also include a children’s parade where young kids will parade through a group of people throwing colored powder. There will be children’s activities and games, food trucks, a DJ, live performances, and much more! The event is free and open to all. I hope to see you there!