Schmitz ready to welcome spring

In the center of Flower Mound, Schmitz Garden Center has been a living, green heart serving not only the town, but surrounding communities.

Joe and Jamie Schmitz purchased the Volkmann’s garden center on Old Settlers Road in Flower Mound in 2006. That original venue near Flower Mound High School now serves as a landscape inventory holding location.

In 2013, the couple bought what had been the other longtime local nursery since 1983, Huggins, on Cross Timbers/FM 1171, with the physical address of 1616 Arrowhead Drive. This Garden Center serves as the Schmitz public retail store, aswell as the residential landscape renovation, design and installation facility.

“We are a neighborhood garden center serving all of southern Denton County,” said Schmitz. “We have everything for the inside and outside of the house– home decor, outdoor decor, holiday gifts and even jewelry. We specialize in ‘facelifts’ for established residential landscapes.”

Joe and Jamie are the foundation and set the tone on which Schmitz Garden Center operates. Together they started Schmitz Garden Center in 2006.

Being a family-owned company, they will be assisting customers seven days-a-week throughout the spring/summer seasons. They welcome visitors and customers to their Garden Center with smiling faces and open hearts.

The team at the Garden Center is knowledgeable to assist every customer with their questions and help them choose plant material that will flourish in their landscape.

“We take great pride in our customer service and will ask many questions in helping decide which plant material is the perfect solution for your area in need,” said Jamie. “We can help at the Garden Center or schedule appointments with our customers to meet them onsite for consultations that will be installed by Schmitz Garden Center.

“We have the largest plant selection in the area; we are a full-service company where high quality matters.”

Another plus for residential clients, fresh plants and new garden products arrive daily. That means semi-loads of plants for large jobs allows Schmitz to have the buying power to be able to offer lower prices and have new inventory all the time.

“We have over 100 employees in Flower Mound and North Dallas and we don’t lay off or cut their hours in the off season. The nucleus of our crews is mostly local and everyone has been with us for years– especially the crew foremen.”

The services provided include: landscape design and installation and custom container services.

The company’s top priority is to build long-term relationships with customers. “We want people to come back again and again,” said Schmitz.

For in-person shopping, visit the Schmitz Garden Center at 1616 Arrowhead Drive in Flower Mound.

Visit their website at www.schmitzgardencenter.com for information on plant care in Texas or call 972-539-5350.