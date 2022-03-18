LantanaLinks — March 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Spring is coming soon and that means it’s time to clean out your garage and get ready for the Spring Community Garage Sale and Lantana Earth Day.

Residents can hold garage sales in their driveways on Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register to participate in the community-wide garage sale by visiting the IAM Connected mobile app or website, www.LantanaLive.com. The app is available for download by texting “iamconnected” to 59248 from your smartphone.

Lantana is planning to partner with a local non-profit organization to collect donations of unsold items onsite.

Green up at Lantana’s 11th annual Earth Day event on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Amenity Center parking lot.

Organized by Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7, the event allows residents to safely dispose of hazardous household waste and learn about planet-healthy lifestyles and habits.

In addition, residents will be able to drop off bulk items, like couches and mattresses; recycle computers, electronics and appliances; safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications; shred documents; and even donate unused lawn equipment. There will also be free food and children’s activities.

Call 940-728-5050 or visit www.LantanaTX.org for more information about Earth Day.

Briefly…

Dutch Bros Coffee is expected to open by July in Lantana Town Center Phase II across FM 407 from Kroger. Next to Dutch Bros in a new strip center building under construction will be Petbar, Premier Martial Arts and several other yet-to-be-named businesses. Brakes Plus and Whataburger are also coming to the shopping center by the end of the year.

The Lantana Community Association welcomes new employees Erica Perez (Lifestyle Director) and Chelsea Mason (Administrative Assistant). Amanda Smith, former Administrative Assistant, has been promoted to Deed Restrictions Coordinator.

You may have noticed new trees going up along Lantana Trail, Rayzor Road, Branch Crossing and Tanner Parkway. The Fresh Water Supply Districts recently approved the installation of 45 new trees–a mix of live oaks and cedar elms– to replace ones that perished during the 2021 freeze at a cost of $40,500.

FWSD #7 board members in February appointed Todd Messerle to fill the board seat vacated by Randy Fogle, who resigned in January due to a relocation out of state.

The new splash pad at the Lantana Community Event Center should be complete by the first week of April.

FWSD #6 board members last month voted to continue a $3,000 property tax exemption for disabled residents and those 65 and older. The exemption was first approved by the board in 2013.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote for local representatives twice this May. Two seats each on the FWSD #6 and 7 boards are being contested in the municipal and school board election on May 7. The Lantana Community Association will hold an election on a date-to-be-announced to fill all five HOA board seats with residents. More details on both elections will be forthcoming.

Lantana Ladies League Supports Cloud 9 Charities

On February 25th, the Lantana Ladies League partnered with the Lantana Community Association to host Casino for a Cause, benefiting Cloud 9 Charities and Bedtime Rescue. The SOLD OUT event, held at the Lantana Community Event Center was in full swing, Mardi Gras style!

Guests donned their Mardi Gras chic attire and colorful beads to attend and support the event full of fun new ways to play. They exchanged casino winnings for raffle tickets in hopes of scoring sought-after items generously donated by local businesses.

New this year, guests were given an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets in hopes to win even more donated items from the GOLDEN TICKET table all valued at over $1,000. Also new, they bid in a live auction for a private dinner with 20 of their friends prepared by celebrity chef Kev D, a 3-night Kentucky Bourbon Trip for 4 people and a trip to Kansas City to see the King of Country Music, George Strait! The event had a Wine and Whiskey Pull, where guests donated $10 for a wine pull and $20 for a whiskey pull to select from one of more than the 50 bagged bottles that were donated.

The Lantana Ladies League is very grateful for our generous sponsors, members and their families, volunteers and guests. With their continued support in 2022, we will continue “Connecting HOPE and COMPASSION through COMMUNITY SERVICE.”

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League and our work in the community, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President