Local family invites residents to sip, relax and connect

Longtime Flower Mound residents Paul and Jackie Dietzler cordially invite everyone over this summer to kick back and relax in their cozy living room. The only thing is that they’re not talking about their gorgeous home. They’re opening a coffee house, and by the looks of it, Cerulean Blue Coffee House is set to be the next best thing.

Billed as “the living room of Flower Mound,” Cerulean Blue Coffee House is the Dietzlers’ way of giving back to the community they’ve loved for nearly 30 years. It will be located in the old Edison Coffee Co. space in Parker Square and promises excellent craft coffee, light food items, endless community connections, and good vibes for anyone craving a quality cup of Joe while out and about, getting some work done in a comfortable setting, hosting an event, or just lounging with friends and family on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

“We see it as a community living room,” Jackie said with a laugh. “Sure, we’ll have great coffee and food, but our vision has always been for this to be a place where the community comes to hang out. There’s nothing like this in Flower Mound. It’s just a cool vibe.”

Paul agreed, adding that Cerulean Blue’s soft opening is in late May. The grand opening is set for June 8.

“There will be calming blue colors, beautiful natural light, and ample seating for everyone,” Paul said. “We’re calling it a coffee house instead of a shop because we want it to be warm and welcoming — that’s what we hope everyone feels when they walk in the door.”

The plan right now is to be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends. Those times will eventually be expanded based on need, especially since Paul and Jackie’s over-arching intention is for Cerulean Blue to highlight local nonprofits and host after-hours events, community mixers, networking meetings, anniversary parties, charity functions, and more. For regular business hours, Cerulean Blue is more than a place to grab coffee. The 4,000-square-foot space features a full production kitchen and is expected to serve baked goods, breakfast and lunch items, and some grab-and-go goodies and treats.

Paul and Jackie are no strangers to entrepreneurial ventures. The dynamic couple has co-owned Expo Home Improvement for 12 years and has a nonprofit ministry called Matthew 6 Ministries. Paul also has 21 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

Truthfully, they each had this latest project in their hearts for about a decade, especially after several long beach vacations that got them thinking of new ventures. And it would have been opened sooner had the COVID-19 pandemic not derailed many of their plans.

But timing is everything, and there was also the matter of finding the perfect location. Everything has since been refurbished to create the new Cerulean Blue brand, and the plan is to be here for many years to come.

“Our space is available for the community to enjoy. We will evolve with input from our customers,” Paul said.

Jackie agreed, adding, “We have four children (Samantha, Jessica, Joshua, and Aleigha), including two that recently graduated from college. It’s becoming a family business that will hopefully bring our family and the community closer, too.”

For more information on Cerulean Blue Coffee House, please visit ceruleanblue.com.