Foodie Friday: Homemade happiness at Marty B’s Ice Cream

It’s always a party at Marty B’s in Bartonville. And what’s a party without ice cream? And what’s Marty B’s without nachos? You heard right — nachos at an ice cream shop! But it’s not what you think.

Marty Bryan just opened Marty B’s Ice Cream as the cherry on top of his restaurants, and his vision for this magical place centers on all-natural homemade ice cream with ingredients you can pronounce, like eggs, cream, sugar, and milk. And because this ice cream is the real deal — homemade — it actually melts!