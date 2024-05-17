Foodie Friday: Homemade happiness at Marty B’s Ice Cream

It’s always a party at Marty B’s in Bartonville. And what’s a party without ice cream? And what’s Marty B’s without nachos? You heard right — nachos at an ice cream shop! But it’s not what you think.
Marty Bryan just opened Marty B’s Ice Cream as the cherry on top of his restaurants, and his vision for this magical place centers on all-natural homemade ice cream with ingredients you can pronounce, like eggs, cream, sugar, and milk. And because this ice cream is the real deal — homemade — it actually melts!
Because everything he does is creative, intentional, and thoughtful, Marty made sure his customers can really enjoy his ice cream the same way. Rather than just buying ice cream from someone else, he put the time and effort into developing his own. He listens to his customers and adjusts recipes to make it just right. And there are no TVs to distract you as you enjoy the creamy goodness of his delightful creations. This is a place to connect with friends and family and celebrate life, and everyone loves ice cream!
So, let’s talk about the ice cream!
Imagine real Andes mints chopped up in luscious mint ice cream. Or maybe some creamy vanilla with Fruity Pebbles on the top! And then there’s Horse Tracks — homemade vanilla with chocolate and peanut butter.
But then it gets even better. Marty gets inspiration for ice cream flavors from desserts at his other restaurants, so you can try Blueberry Crumble which basically came from the coffee shop, and even Ooey Gooey from Marty B’s. Or you can have a Texas Sheet Cake Ice Cream Sandwich.
And they are bringing in new summer flavors — banana pudding anyone?
Oh, and the nachos? Can you believe waffle cone chips topped with 3 scoops of ice cream, toppings, whipped topping and drizzled with sauce? There are three standard options on the menu, or you can create your own.
And of course, you can always choose your own sundae, have a milkshake or a banana split.
So come on down to Marty B’s Ice cream — you are in for a real treat.
Marty B’s Ice Cream Shop is located at 2660 FM 407, Suite 400, Bartonville. Check out the menu here.