Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Foodie Friday: Homemade happiness at Marty B’s Ice Cream

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
0
1
Marty B’s Ice Cream

It’s always a party at Marty B’s in Bartonville. And what’s a party without ice cream? And what’s Marty B’s without nachos? You heard right — nachos at an ice cream shop! But it’s not what you think.

Marty Bryan just opened Marty B’s Ice Cream as the cherry on top of his restaurants, and his vision for this magical place centers on all-natural homemade ice cream with ingredients you can pronounce, like eggs, cream, sugar, and milk. And because this ice cream is the real deal — homemade — it actually melts!

Because everything he does is creative, intentional, and thoughtful, Marty made sure his customers can really enjoy his ice cream the same way. Rather than just buying ice cream from someone else, he put the time and effort into developing his own. He listens to his customers and adjusts recipes to make it just right. And there are no TVs to distract you as you enjoy the creamy goodness of his delightful creations. This is a place to connect with friends and family and celebrate life, and everyone loves ice cream!

So, let’s talk about the ice cream!

Imagine real Andes mints chopped up in luscious mint ice cream. Or maybe some creamy vanilla with Fruity Pebbles on the top! And then there’s Horse Tracks — homemade vanilla with chocolate and peanut butter.

But then it gets even better. Marty gets inspiration for ice cream flavors from desserts at his other restaurants, so you can try Blueberry Crumble which basically came from the coffee shop, and even Ooey Gooey from Marty B’s. Or you can have a Texas Sheet Cake Ice Cream Sandwich.

And they are bringing in new summer flavors — banana pudding anyone?

Oh, and the nachos? Can you believe waffle cone chips topped with 3 scoops of ice cream, toppings, whipped topping and drizzled with sauce? There are three standard options on the menu, or you can create your own.

And of course, you can always choose your own sundae, have a milkshake or a banana split.

So come on down to Marty B’s Ice cream — you are in for a real treat.

Marty B’s Ice Cream Shop is located at 2660 FM 407, Suite 400, Bartonville. Check out the menu here.

Previous article
Local family invites residents to sip, relax and connect
Jay Marks
Jay Markshttps://www.jaymarksrealestate.com/foodiefridaydfw
Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants and interviews interesting people. Contact him today: 972-724-2540.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.