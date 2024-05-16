Thursday, May 16, 2024
From the Firehouse – May 2024

Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 

On May 1st, Denton County ESD No. 1 placed a new fire engine in service housed out of Station 513 on Copper Canyon Road in Lantana. The new fire engine replaced an 11-year- old fire engine that will be transitioned into a reserve unit for the ESD. As we added this apparatus to our fleet to support our mission, we are mindful of how grateful and blessed we are for all the support we receive from our citizens.

On Saturday, May 18 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. we are hosting our 2nd Annual Carry The Load event. Our partnership with Carry The Load will including participating in a walk that will begin at 8 a.m. at Lantana Community Church and will end at Station 511 around 10 a.m. Individuals interested in participating can register to walk under our team name “Spirit Squad.”

On Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., we will be joining Argyle Police Department for the 4th Annual Child Safety Fair at Liberty Christian School. In recognition of National Water Safety Month, we will be giving away 200 *FREE* life jackets (first come, first served) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide. Please join us as there will be lots of other fun giveaways and activities as well!

May is also the mid-season for tornados in Texas. We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

For the month of March, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 280 calls, with 59% being medical related and 41% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:15 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

