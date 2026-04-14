Painted Tree in Highland Village shuts doors amid companywide closures

Vendors that had set up shop at the Painted Tree Boutique in Highland Village were asked to pack up their inventory after the company suddenly ceased operations Tuesday.

Locations across the nation were affected as the company sent a letter to vendors giving them an 8-hour time window on Tuesday to come to the store and retrieve their inventory.

“It is with deep regret that we write to inform you that Painted Tree Boutiques has made the very difficult decision to cease all business operations today,” said the company in the letter. “Painted Tree will not be conducting any further retail sales at any location.”

The company described itself as an Etsy marketplace and a Pinterest page come to life, offering space for small businesses to set up shop and sell their gifts, home decor and boutique clothing.

Painted Tree started in 2015 in Bryant, Arkansas and has since expanded to 42 locations across the United States.

It had locations in North Richland Hills, Grapevine, Highland Village, Frisco and Vista Ridge, among others in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The chain closed so suddenly, the Highland Village location posted on social media the day before it planned to host a Ladies Night Out on Thursday.

“We understand the impact this has on you and your business, and we are truly sorry,” said the company. “We know many of you have invested significant time, energy and resources into building your spaces at Painted Tree, and this is not the outcome any of us hoped for.”

Painted Tree opened in Highland Village in June 2018, filling the space left vacant by Kroger at Highland Village Town Center.

It was featured in The Cross Timbers Gazette’s Foodie Friday column in 2020.