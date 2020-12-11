Foodie Friday: Painted Tree Marketplace & Olive Branch Tea Room and Café

This week felt like we took a trip up to the North Pole to visit Santa’s Workshop – but lucky for us the trip wasn’t quite so long.

All we had to do was drive to the Painted Tree Marketplace in Highland Village where its over 300 vendors have booths jam-packed with Christmas decor, antiques, home decor, clothing, gorgeous woodwork, and more.

Also found inside the Painted Tree is a darling tea room and cafe called Olive Branch Tea Room & Café owned and operated by Melissa Brackett.

Owning a tea room has been a dream of Melissa’s for over 20 years and she has loved getting to realize that dream through the Olive Branch. She told us she’s been able to meet so many amazing people since opening her doors and loves cooking and baking for those people each and every day.

We had heard rumors about Melissa’s amazing chicken salad – and it is amazing! We can easily see why it’s one of her best-sellers. Some of her regular customers also told us that Melissa makes a mean peach cobbler, so make sure you order dessert when you visit too!

Other items you can find on the Olive Branch’s menu include a Burger Ruben topped with pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing; a Grilled Three Cheese sandwich; a BLT; and salads.

If you want to make a whole afternoon of shopping and eating, we’d recommend you call Melissa and schedule an Afternoon Tea where you can enjoy an assortment of finger sandwiches, muffins, sweet treats, scones, pots of tea, fruit, and champagne.

There is so much to see and explore when you visit the Painted Tree Marketplace. We always have a blast and spend way too much money when we go, and that’s okay! And now that the Olive Branch Tea Room & Cafe is open, you can shop for a bit, take a break for lunch, and then keep shopping with a full stomach. So, go check it out today!

*Painted Tree Marketplace is located at 2240 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077. The Olive Branch Tea Room & Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To make an Afternoon Tea reservation, call 469-231-6318.