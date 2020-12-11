Another 4 residents die as new COVID-19 infections remain high

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced on Friday four Denton County residents died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 165 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Friday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Pilot Point

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton State Supported Living Center

A female over 80 who was a resident of Cross Timbers Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Flower Mound

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

“With a record number of positive COVID-19 cases today and four deaths, we continue to see an escalation of the virus in our area,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The increase in cases continues to impact our healthcare system as we see a reduction in the number of available staffed ICU beds. We ask you to please follow the recommended safety precautions and keep the families of these four individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH also announced 886 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 684 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 29,463 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 301 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 20,503.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 AM.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.