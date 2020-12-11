Weir: State Rep Tan Parker – Making government work

Tan Parker is our Texas State Representative here in southern Denton County’s House District 63, which includes Flower Mound, Argyle, Lantana, Justin, Northlake, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Bartonville, Trophy Club, Roanoke, Dish, Ponder and portions of Highland Village, Lewisville, Fort Worth, Westlake and Southlake.

Parker, former chairman of the Texas House Republican Caucus, was first elected in 2006 and re-elected every two years, including his reelection to his eighth term in 2020.

Prior to serving in the Texas House, Parker was appointed by Texas Governor Rick Perry to chair the Texas Industrial Development Corporation where he focused on job creation strategies and broad-based economic development.

A lifelong conservative, Parker first gained an interest in public service as a very young man while watching President Ronald Reagan’s successful run for the White House in 1980.

Ever since, Parker has been committed to the principles of a free market approach to managing our economy, smaller government, lower taxes, responsible spending, and providing a strong defense for our nation’s security.

In addition to his work establishing various Republican organizations as a young man, Parker served as a White House intern under President George H.W. Bush. Parker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Dallas, and a Master’s Degree from the London School of Economics. Among his many accomplishments is his drafting of legislation that deals with protection for women and children against human traffickers.

In this interview, Parker talks about a recent book he edited, entitled, “Making Government Work.” The book, with forwards by Nikki Haley and Ronald Reagan, is replete with solid conservative principles from some of the most respected leaders in the country.

It includes a star-studded lineup of powerful voices, including Chuck Norris, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Kathy Ireland, Chad Hennings, Rebecca Kleefisch, and numerous other well-known figures in various on the American scene.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wrote, “Making Government Work is for state government what the Contract for America was for the federal government. It is a sensible, fact-based plan to create a better future through the application of sound principles.”

In addition, Parker talks about some of the other important legislation he has advocated.

Rep. Parker’s Flower Mound office is at 800 Parker Square Rd, Suite 245. On the first Saturday of every month Rep. Parker hosts open office hours from 8 a.m. until all participants have had the opportunity to speak with him. Referred to as “First Saturday Coffees,” the open office hours provide interested individuals with the opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry while visiting with Parker about issues important to them.

He resides in Flower Mound with his wife Beth and their daughters, Lauren and Ashley. For more info on Rep. Parker, visit www.tanparker.com.