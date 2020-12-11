High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Argyle is headed to the state championship following a 37-20 victory on Friday night over Canyon High School in the state semifinals.

CJ Rogers hit Cash Walker on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead early on.

After forcing Canyon to punt, Argyle (15-0, 6-0) drove 76-yards and scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Cole Kirkpatrick.

The Argyle defense then intercepted a pass and Rogers hit Jasper Lott on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 Argyle at the end of one.

Early in the second quarter, Reid Palmer recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 28-0 in favor of the Eagles.

Rogers and Lott hooked up a second time in the third quarter, this time on an 8-yard pass to make it 34-0 Argyle, and Caden Dodson kicked a 21-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Canyon did rally in the fourth, but it was too late to come back.

Argyle will play Lindale at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium.

Argyle Eagles State Bound! 🏆 🦅 Eagles defeat Canyon 37-20 in Class 4A Division I State Semifinal and are headed back to the state championship game for first time since 2015! Argyle will face Lindale.#txhsfb #argyleeagles pic.twitter.com/RlR3meXKph — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) December 12, 2020

