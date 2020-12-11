Senior Talk DFW: The holidays look different

The holidays look different this year, right?

As you think about holidays past and how this holiday season is different, are you and the older adults in your family recognizing your housing needs have changed?

Have you been thinking about how you have been living more in your home since March and realize your current home may not be serving you and your family? Are the older adults in your world needing more help? These are questions to ask yourself as you have more down time during the holidays.

As you consider changes in your home that would make more sense for how you live now, you may start thinking “Can we make the modifications to this home? Should we? Or is it time to move and find a home that better fits our needs?” For the older adults in your world, do they need more help than you, siblings and neighbors can provide?

Whether you are gathering with family in person (please think about family members who have health conditions that maybe shouldn’t be exposed) or via technology (Facebook Live, Zoom) have 3-5 questions you’d like each family member, especially the older adults in your world, to answer. This will bring out those stories and memories that you want to record. Keep that camera handy and snap tons of pictures. If possible, record and video the experience.

Possible questions:

What are you most thankful for?

What has been your greatest accomplishment?

If you could change anything in your life, what would it be?

What could someone else do that would be most helpful for me?

You’ll see these questions are applicable to all age groups. The responses will probably spark other conversations.

Something many don’t think about with our older adults is we are seeing a lot more loneliness. They can’t get out to do the things they used to do. All the “social distancing” is wreaking havoc on our older adults. Remember to reach out to your loved ones, notice neighbors who don’t have visitors and anyone else you think needs to know someone is out there who cares.

Don’t have family close by? Give me a call. We can talk on the phone or have a porch and sidewalk conversation.

Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561.

You go love on your loved ones, let me handle the details.

