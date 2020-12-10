Highland Village council approves water utility projects

The Highland Village City Council this week approved contracts for more than $1 million for water utility projects.
The city awarded a contract for the Unity Park Storm Drain Rehabilitation Project, which was part of the 2017 bond election that voters approved. The contract, in the amount of $274,222.50, was awarded to DBi Services to replace the existing 78-inch corrugated metal pipe and replace it with a new 78-inch reinforced concrete pipe, according to a news release from the city. Work on the project will begin early 2021.
Council also approved the contract for water line replacement for Glenmere Drive, Camden Drive, Turpin Drive, La Mesa Drive, Spruce Drive and La Mesa Drive wastewater line, according to the city. The contract was awarded to ANA Site Construction in the amount of $799,221, which was budgeted through the Utility Fund. This project will ensure a more reliable and dependable water and water system and will comply with TCEQ requirements, according to the news release.