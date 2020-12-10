Highland Village council approves water utility projects

Council also approved the contract for water line replacement for Glenmere Drive, Camden Drive, Turpin Drive, La Mesa Drive, Spruce Drive and La Mesa Drive wastewater line, according to the city. The contract was awarded to ANA Site Construction in the amount of $799,221, which was budgeted through the Utility Fund. This project will ensure a more reliable and dependable water and water system and will comply with TCEQ requirements, according to the news release.