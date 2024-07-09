Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Painted Tree holding grand opening event in Grapevine

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Painted Tree Boutiques -- Grapevine

Painted Tree Boutiques is inviting the community to a grand opening celebration this weekend for its new location in Grapevine.

The much-anticipated expansion of the popular boutique brand opened its doors last month at the Grapevine Towne Center, 1217 W. Hwy 114. Customers can peruse over 30,000 square feet of retail options, subdivided into individual booths under one air-conditioned roof. Hundreds of unique, locally-owned shops are selling a variety of decor, fashion, gifts and more. Painted Tree with a single point-of-sale at the front of the store that guarantees a streamlined and convenient experience, according to the city of Grapevine.

To celebrate the grand opening, Painted Tree Boutiques — Grapevine will have live music, refreshments and exclusive sales from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

This isn’t going to be the only new Painted Tree close to Flower Mound, in addition to the existing Highland Village location. According to the company’s website, a Painted Tree location is coming soon to the Vista Ridge Plaza in Lewisville.

Fundraiser to support victims of northern Denton County tornado
Market Street, Tom Thumb stores in Flower Mound to be sold
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

