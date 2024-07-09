Market Street, Tom Thumb stores in Flower Mound to be sold

Kroger and Albertsons announced Tuesday the list of 579 stores it will sell if their proposed $24.6 billion merger is approved, and it includes two Flower Mound stores.

Of 28 Texas stores on the list, 26 are in North Texas, and two are in southern Denton County — Market Street, 3800 Long Prairie Road; and Tom Thumb, 4301 Cross Timbers Road. The stores would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is based in New Hampshire.

Kroger and Albertsons announced the merger in 2022, but haven’t received government approval over concerns about reduced competition and the quality of service and products, according to the Dallas Morning News. Employees at affected stores are being told they will become C&S employees if the merger closes next month after Kroger and Albertsons go to court with the United States Federal Trade Commission.