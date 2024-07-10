Body recovered from Grapevine Lake

The body of a man was recovered Tuesday evening from Grapevine Lake, about 48 hours after went underwater and never resurfaced.

The Grapevine and Flower Mound fire department dive teams, along with the Texas Game Wardens office, responded to the lake about 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to GFD Assistant Chief Stuart Grant. A woman reported that she and her husband were on a boat in the middle of the lake when her 60-year-old husband dove into the water but never made it back to the boat, which was drifting toward the north shore.

Officials conducted sonar searches in the lake the rest of that evening and during daylight hours on Monday and Tuesday before finding and recovering the body on Tuesday evening, Grant said. The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, as of Wednesday morning. This story will be updated when the medical examiner releases his name.